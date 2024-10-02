The Rocky Horror Video Game is a thing, and coming out this month

I wasn't very well yesterday, and to make myself feel better I took to the internet to see what joys I could find tucked away in some corner or another. What I ended up finding was rather unexpected, but all the same very welcome.

You see, I came across a trailer for The Rocky Horror Video Game, an upcoming release from Bit Bot Media and Metal X Entertainment. And I think it looks kind of great, thanks to retro graphics and 8-bit chiptune renditions of The Rocky Horror Show's soundtrack to boot.

The game is described as a "bonkers classic platformer", which will allow players to relive the "strange journey of Brad and Janet like never before". You can check out the announcement trailer for The Rocky Horror Video Game below.

While the blurb has The Rocky Horror Video Game release date simply listed as "coming soon", according to the trailer itself it is set to arrive this month. So, something for Halloween.

The Rocky Horror Video Game is set to release across PC via Steam (although it doesn't appear to have a Steam page as yet), Playstation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

So, do you think the first thing players will be asked to do when booting up the game is "Jump to the left"? I certainly hope so!