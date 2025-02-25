The Rise of the Golden Idol details first DLC Investigation, out next month

If you've already hoovered up developer Color Gray Games' excellent deduct-'em'-up sequel The Rise of the Golden Idol, you might well be delighted to hear The Sins of New Wells - the first of its previously announced post-launch DLC episodes - is arriving this March.

The Rise of the Golden Idol, if you're unfamiliar, takes the sleuthing formula of its 2022 predecessor and shifts it from the 18th Century to the 1970s. Eurogamer liked its 20 new cases enough to declare it a "compelling modern mystery thriller" in our four star review last year.

Prior to its release, Color Gray Games confirmed The Rise of the Golden Idol would be getting a paid Detective Pass, granting access to four additional self-contained DLC Investigations throughout 2025 - each one featuring "at least" four new cases. And we now know the first of these, The Sins of New Wells, is coming in March.

The Rise of the Golden Idol release date trailer.

"Homicide detective [REDACTED] has been transferred to the [REDACTED]," the studio explains in its announcement, "where corruption runs as deep as the sewers beneath New Wells. Here, crime is business as usual. But as he and his new partner, Cliff Savea, investigate a string of brutal crimes, they find themselves pulled into something far more insidious...Lemurian magic."

And if that appeals, The Sins of New Wells will be available as part of the aforementioned Detective Pass bundle, which costs £14.99/$17.99, or as an individual purchase priced at £4.99/$5.99. It's coming to PC, consoles, and the Netflix-exclusive mobile version.