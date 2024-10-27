The Outlast Trials outlines what's new in Season 2 after "cyber incident" caused "significant" delay

The Outlast Trials developer Red Barrels has shared an updated roadmap following a "cyber incident" that caused a "significant "hit" on production. It confirms a new lobby game, a fresh MK-Challenge, and a new Geister event are all on the way.

The team said it was "working hard" to deliver "fresh content" to keep Murkoff fans happy throughout the holidays, but stopped short of sharing a definitive release date for the second major update to the chaotic cooperative horror. The last one dropped in July, introducing new enemy Franco "II Bambino" Barbi.

To tide us over, Red Barrels says The Outlast Trials Geister event will once again come to the Sinyala facility later this week - expect a "new unexpected twist!" - whilst Season 2's new map, catalogue, MK-Challenges, Rig, enemy NPC, and storylines will follow, along with a new festive event, Winter Kills.

"Following the recent cyber incident, our team has been focused on developing Season 2, the new features that will come with it, as well as some new aspects of the game coming next year," the team explained.

"We genuinely appreciate our community's patience and understanding during this challenging time. We’re working hard to deliver fresh content for everyone to enjoy throughout the holidays!"

Red Barrels says the security issue it encountered earlier this month has been investigated, and the exploit "contained". It says no players' data has been impacted by the event, but acknowledged that its internal IT systems were compromised and a third-party had accessed "some of its data".

"The Outlast Trials is excessive and frantically enjoyable - but can occasionally tip over into frustration more than fear," I wrote when I reviewed The Outlast Trials back when it was released in early access last year, awarding it three out of five stars.