The original Sonic Generations game is being withdrawn from sale as a "standalone title" next month

As Sega prepares for remaster Sonic X Shadow Generations' release in October, the original Sonic Generations game is being withdrawn from sale as a "standalone title".

From 9th September onwards, the 2011 game will only be available "via bundles of other iconic Sonic titles on Steam and Xbox".

"We're excited to share Sonic X Shadow Generations with you this October and see a new generation cherish this game as much as we do!" the developer/publisher said on its X account just before the weekend.

"On [9th September], the original Sonic Generations will be removed as a standalone title. But, we've heard your feedback, and want to help preserve the game.

Therefore, Sonic Generations will still be available via bundles of other iconic Sonic titles on Steam and Xbox.

"Therefore, Sonic Generations will still be available via bundles of other iconic Sonic titles on Steam and Xbox," the team explained in a follow-up tweet.

"Existing owners of the title will still be able to download and play as well. Lastly, we are happy to confirm that mods on the Steam version will NOT be affected!"

Last month, Sega unveiled our first look at two new Shadow x Sonic Generations levels, delving into the Sonic nemesis' past.

As with the original Sonic Generations, the new separate Shadow campaign will reimagine stages from Shadow's past. So far, we've seen the Space Colony level, inspired by Sonic Adventure 2's Final Chase. Now, in a new teaser video comparing old and new, two more stages have been revealed based on zones from Sonic Heroes and 2006's Sonic the Hedgehog.

Sega also recently unveiled an additional pre-order sweetener for Sonic fans who pre-order the physical edition of Sonic X Shadow Generations.

Sonic X Shadow Generations is expected to release on 25th October, 2024 for Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and last-generation consoles.