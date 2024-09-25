The Mysterious Rifts is the first main quest you'll be tasked with completing in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

You'll receive this quest during your escape from Hyrule Castle after completing the Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom prologue. In The Mysterious Rifts, Zelda travels to the Suthorn Forest to further investigate the rifts and even travels to the Stilled Suthorn Forest where reality has been distorted.

Down below you'll find our The Mysterious Rifts walkthrough to help you complete this first main quest in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Watch out for spoilers!

The Mysterious Rifts walkthrough for Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

You're still trapped within Hyrule Castle at the beginning of The Mysterious Rifts - only a door away from where Impa left you - in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, so the first order of business is getting out. Though it's a good idea to record the Decorative Shrub Echo before you go any further from the trees in the bottom corner.

With that done, climb up the nearby ladder and, again, use the shelves to head out of sight. You can also walk across the tops of the shrubs, creating more via Echoes when you come to the gap, and heading down the ladder when you come to it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

It's at the bottom of this ladder where you'll find the Old Bed Echo. Make sure you record this Echo as sleeping on a bed can restore Zelda's health and, since you can create Echoes whenever you like, this means you can easily heal Zelda if she's running low on health.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Head back up the ladder and use your new Bed Echo to create a bridge to the next shelf. You can now do the same, putting each bed slightly on top of the other, to reach the entrance at the far end of the room.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

You may be outside but you're not free of the castle yet. Drop down to the grass and swing the Tri Rod to make a path through the plants to the well.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

This will instantly drop you into a body of water, but don't worry, Zelda can swim. Underwater too - no Zora Scale required here. Swim under the wall, taking the time to collect some Rupees as you go, and climb up onto the land. Continue going forward, using a Table Echo to reach the high part of the group, before dropping down the ladder.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Here make sure you learn the Boulder Echo before pushing it into the water. You can jump into the water, collecting some more Rupees as you go, and swim to the other side. You'll need to create a Wooden Box Echo to climb onto to get out of the water, but there's no need to stand on the nearby box to do so. Zelda is perfectly capable of creating Echoes while swimming, so create one next to the ledge before climbing out.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Now it's time to get rid of boxes rather than create them, so create a Boulder Echo atop of one of the crates. Doing so will cause it to sink and allow you to swim to freedom.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

And by that we mean swim to the sewers and another fastly approaching rift. Run and swim away until Zelda is washed up on a beach.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Suthorn Beach

Congratulations! Zelda is finally free of Hyrule Castle and you're free to start exploring Hyrule. From here on out, we're going to keep to the main things you need to accomplish in The Mysterious Rifts quest to avoid spoiling any secrets you might uncover in Hyrule. What we will say, however, is that you should make an effort to collect every Echo - item or monster - you encounter as you'll never know when they'll come in handy. Anyways, back to the walkthrough!

First things first, leave the cave and you'll find that Zelda has made her way to a beach on the southern coast of Hyrule, called Suthorn Beach. From here you need to head east, following Tri's instructions on how to collect Echo Monsters when the time comes, and using a stone to defeat one of the Sea Urchins blocking your path.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Next, swim out to the lowest rock formation in the water. (Though you may want to grab the nearby Heart Piece first.) From there you can use your trusty bed Echo to create bridges, remembering to stack the beds atop of each other, until you reach the highest platform. There you'll find a doorway blocked by three Sea Urchins, simply deal with them like how you took care with the first and then enter the doorway.

Grab the Heart Piece before heading to the tunnel. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

You'll now be in a tunnel. Head down the ladders and continue forward, dealing with the Keese you encounter. Soon you'll reach an area with a climbable wall and set of crates blocking a downwards tunnel. These can be dealt with by dropping a Boulder Echo from the ledge above them and, after their destruction, you'll be able to reach the Heart Piece. With that collected, continue going through the cave - killing more monsters - until you reach the exit.

Use the Boulder Echo to get another Heart Piece. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Suthorn Village

Once you're out of the cave, follow the path until you reach Suthorn Village. Here you can catch up with the latest news by talking to the villagers, buy a Heart Piece from the shop and even get the very useful Trampoline and Meat Echoes.

The Trampoline and Meat Echoes are both really useful. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

When you're ready, leave the village and travel east until Tri introduces you to your first Waypoint. These odd rocks are the fast travel in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and you'll find many on your travels about Hyrule. Make sure you activate every single Waypoint you find as they will allow you to quickly transform Zelda across the map whenever you like!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Now you've gotten your first Waypoint, head north to discover that the path has been blocked by a rift. (Though you might have spotted that already…) Since you can't take that route, it's time to head east into Suthorn Forest.

Suthorn Forest

Follow the winding path - stopping off at the first cave to collect your first Fairy Bottle - and ensuring you defeat the monsters for their Echoes as you go. Two Echoes we recommend getting are the Ignizol (found in the cave containing the Fairy Bottle and creator of fire) and the Spear Moblin Echoes. Both of these provide Zelda with some real fire power since it can be dangerous for her to partake in fights directly.

Head into this cave to find the Fairy Bottle and Ignizol Echo. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Eventually, you'll reach the house Impa told you to visit only to discover that half of it has been encased in a rift. This rift will have to be cleansed if you want to receive the owner's help and, to do so, you need to right up the hill just south of the house.

Once again, you'll want to follow the path, dealing with any monsters you encounter until you reach the edge of the rift. Here Tri will create a portal that will allow you to safely enter the rift and find Tri's missing friends.