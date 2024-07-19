The Mortuary Assistant is finally coming to consoles

The Mortuary Assistant is finally coming to all consoles on 2nd August, 2024 – two years to the day the influential indie horror hit PC.

Called The Definitive Edition, the base game has been spruced up to include new haunts, bodies, embalming-only mode, and numerous stability and bug fixes.

In The Mortuary Assistant, you take on the role of Rebecca Owens, a newly graduated apprentice at River Fields Mortuary – but the job is not quite what it seems.

"Late one night you are called in to handle some embalmings," developer DreadXP teases. "When the Mortician, Raymond, calls the mortuary when you arrive, you soon realise this is a night like none other, and there’s no escape from the demonic forces plaguing the mortuary."

ICYMI, The Mortuary Assistant is getting the silver screen treatment.

The indie horror - which has been a huge hit since it launched in August 2022 - was reportedly plucked for an adaptation before the full game released earlier this month.

Director Jeremiah Kipp says the film will be a "companion piece" to the game, and Kipp hopes to "retain the minimalist setting in and around the mortuary, the fascination with the process of embalming, and the nerve-shredding terror of the gameplay".