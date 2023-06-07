The Meta Quest 2 VR headset has dropped in price to £299 at Amazon

The Meta Quest 2, formerly Oculus Quest 2, is a fantastic VR headset, one of the best virtual reality headsets on the market in terms of value and affordability according to Digital Foundry.

We haven't seen a discount on it since August 2022, but right now you save £50 on the 128GB version, bringing its price down to £299. The Meta Quest 2 is also on sale for $299 in the US. This price drop makes it the perfect opportunity to bag a great value headset for its lowest price in almost a year.

The 256GB version has an even bigger saving with £150.99 off in the UK and $80 off in the US.

These excellent discounts follow the announcement of the Meta Quest 3, which is set to be released this Autumn. Although the new headset will offer a host of new and improved features, it will come with a more expensive price tag of £500/$500. So if you want a more affordable unit minus the new features, the Meta Quest 2 is still a great headset and worth the purchase.

The VR headset's screen has a resolution of 3664x1920 and supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The unit isn't too heavy and features a comfortable headstrap - ideal for those long gaming sessions.

The Meta Quest 2 is a standalone headset which means, once connected to the internet, you can download apps and games directly to it, or you can connect it to a PC using a high-spec USB-C cable including these recommendations from Digital Foundry below.

Do you think you'll grab a Meta Quest 2 at this cheaper price point or will you wait until the Meta Quest 3 is released? Whichever you choose, you'll no doubt have some awesome immersive experiences with either unit.