The marvellous Asus ROG Azoth has dropped below $200 from Amazon for Prime Day

It's hard to believe that the Asus ROG Azoth, one of the best 75 percent keyboards out there, hasn't been covered in a DF deals piece before, but there's a first for everything I suppose. This is a keyboard that blurs the lines between enthusiast-grade and gaming options with a functional layout, smooth switches, an OLED screen, and a lot more besides, and was one that impressed me in our review. For Prime Day in the USA, it's dropped below $200.

The Azoth offers a functional 75 percent layout, complete with handy creature comforts such as arrow keys and a single-column nav cluster. It also comes with a useful multi-function OLED display in the corner which can be used for displaying everything from media playback, the Azoth's battery life and RGB lighting. There are also other thoughtful physical touches, such as the textured PBT keycaps which feel excellent under-finger that have dual-printed legends for Windows and macOS on them, a function row, and a small cubby hole for its 2.4GHz receiver.

Inside, it features pre-lubed ROG NX Red switches, which are smooth and snappy, making for some of the best stock switches I've used in a while for both gaming and productivity workloads. For more in the way of enthusiast-grade credentials, the Azoth also comes with gasket mounting for a bouncier, more responsive typing feel, as well as being hot-swappable to give users more control over their switch choice. It also impresses with good acoustics too, thanks to the hedload of foam underneath the PCB inside the case for dampening the sound and reducing any unwanted case ping.

Wireless connectivity is handled either by the 2.4GHz receiver or Bluetooth, giving you choice in terms of how to connect the Azoth. Its battery life of up to 2076 hours (with RGB lighting off) is also solid, giving you weeks of runtime. In addition, the RGB lighting here is crisp and clean with fantastic vibrancy, even if the ROG Armoury Crate software leaves a bit to be desired with clunkier controls.

If you want to grab a brilliant 75 percent keyboard with enthusiast-level credentials for Prime Day, this Amazon USA deal on the Asus ROG Azoth is truly excellent.