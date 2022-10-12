The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 with an RTX 3060 is under £800 at Amazon

There's a reason why Lenovo are one of the leading PC and laptop manufacturers in the world. The company is known to sell quality products at really great value, and the IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is no different.

It's a mid-range laptop packed with some great features, including an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 card, and it's available for just £789.99 from Amazon for Prime members right now. That's £160 off its standard retail price.

Of course, it's not packed with the latest and greatest components, but that doesn't mean this laptop isn't capable of playing the latest games at high settings. The Ryzen 5 5600H is a powerful, six-core chip with 12 threads. That's going to come handy with the 165Hz display, allowing you to play fast-paced online multiplayer games and see as many frames as possible.

However, the RTX 3060 is a great GPU, letting you choose to play games at a higher visual quality instead, if that's more important to you. Although the 8GB of memory and 512GB SSD may seem on the low side, it's plenty to get you started. And if you feel the need for an upgrade later down the line, that's possible for both parts, an option that isn't available for every gaming laptop, including higher end models.

You also won't have any issues connecting devices and peripherals to this laptop. There's an HDMI port, a USB-C port, standard USB-A ports and even an ethernet jack, so you won't have to pick and choose between wi-fi or wired connections.

You'll probably need an external mouse at the very least to game with this, or maybe a keyboard if you're intending to hook it up to a monitor. If so, check out our Prime Early Access sale hub where we've gathered the best deals on games and accessories for all of your needs.