If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been submitted to the Korean games classification board

Nears of the Kingdom.
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - AKA Breath of the Wild 2 - has been rated in Korea.

As spotted by Gematsu, the rating request submitted to the board and published yesterday includes a brief summary of the game (in Korean, naturally) and a 12+ age rating.

Watch on YouTube
13 Biggest Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games - NINTENDO SWITCH GAMES.

According to Google Translate, Tears of the Kingdom has been described as a "role-playing game for Nintendo Switch in which the stage of the adventure to find Zelda expands into the sky".

The 12+ age rating has seemingly been applied due to the game's "mild violence" and attacks on "living things".

As we already know that the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom is set to release on 12th May 2023 - and games can be submitted to rating boards as much as six months ahead of the official launch day - it looks as though all is on track for the Nintendo Switch exclusive.

As its debut as an open-world take on the Legend of Zelda series, Breath of the Wild was a massive success, winning countless awards and receiving heaps of praise. As such, Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most highly-anticipated games releasing in 2023, and if it's one you're interested in picking up on launch day, here's where to pre-order Tears of the Kingdom, AKA The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch