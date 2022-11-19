The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been submitted to the Korean games classification board

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - AKA Breath of the Wild 2 - has been rated in Korea.

As spotted by Gematsu, the rating request submitted to the board and published yesterday includes a brief summary of the game (in Korean, naturally) and a 12+ age rating.

According to Google Translate, Tears of the Kingdom has been described as a "role-playing game for Nintendo Switch in which the stage of the adventure to find Zelda expands into the sky".

The 12+ age rating has seemingly been applied due to the game's "mild violence" and attacks on "living things".

Gematsu page: https://t.co/wy3kDu9JwH pic.twitter.com/tPGGBZatGW — Gematsu (@gematsu) November 18, 2022

As we already know that the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom is set to release on 12th May 2023 - and games can be submitted to rating boards as much as six months ahead of the official launch day - it looks as though all is on track for the Nintendo Switch exclusive.

As its debut as an open-world take on the Legend of Zelda series, Breath of the Wild was a massive success, winning countless awards and receiving heaps of praise. As such, Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most highly-anticipated games releasing in 2023, and if it's one you're interested in picking up on launch day, here's where to pre-order Tears of the Kingdom, AKA The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.