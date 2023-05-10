If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom deals LIVE

Find the best TOTK pre-order deals and other great Zelda savings.

Live
Corinna Burton avatar
Deals by Corinna Burton Commerce Editor
Published on

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will release this Friday, 12th May 2023 for Nintendo Switch. We're counting down the days until launch in this live blog by sharing the best and latest deals for TOTK. This includes tips on where to buy the latest Zelda game, the best pre-order bonuses and other extras you might need or fancy like a shiny new TOTK Switch OLED, a discounted Switch controller, amiibos or accessories like an SD card for extra storage, Switch case and more.

We're also tracking any last minute Collector's Edition pre-orders, as well as where to buy the TOTK amiibo, controller, and Nintendo Switch case.

If you want to play the latest Zelda game on the day of launch, check out our live blog below, or, alternatively, check out our TOTK pre-order guide for all the best deals we've already spotted.

Coverage

Expand your Switch storage with this SanDisk micro SD card for less than half price
SanDisk's 256GB Extreme SD Card on a blue background

Planning on buying a digital copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? You'll apparently need around 14GB of space to store it on your Nintendo Switch. If you have to make more room but don't want to delete any of your current games, why not expand your storage with this discounted 256GB SanDisk micro SD card for only £31.

Buy now from Amazon UK

Corinna Burton

Save 20% when you pre-order Zelda TOTK at Currys with code ZELDA20

Kicking off our countdown until the release of Tears of the Kingdom is this 20 per cent off discount code from Currys!

Simply place your pre-order in the basket and apply the code ZELDA20 at checkout, to receive your copy of the latest Zelda game for just £48 (was £59.99)

Pre-order now

Corinna Burton

