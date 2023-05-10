The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom deals LIVE

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will release this Friday, 12th May 2023 for Nintendo Switch. We're counting down the days until launch in this live blog by sharing the best and latest deals for TOTK. This includes tips on where to buy the latest Zelda game, the best pre-order bonuses and other extras you might need or fancy like a shiny new TOTK Switch OLED, a discounted Switch controller, amiibos or accessories like an SD card for extra storage, Switch case and more.
If you want to play the latest Zelda game on the day of launch, check out our live blog below, or, alternatively, check out our TOTK pre-order guide for all the best deals we've already spotted.
Coverage
Expand your Switch storage with this SanDisk micro SD card for less than half price
Planning on buying a digital copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? You'll apparently need around 14GB of space to store it on your Nintendo Switch. If you have to make more room but don't want to delete any of your current games, why not expand your storage with this discounted 256GB SanDisk micro SD card for only £31.