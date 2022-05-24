The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch is under £30 at Currys

Long-time gamers likely remember the Game & Watch systems from Nintendo back in the 80's and early 90's. They were awesome little portable pieces of tech at the time, and on them you could play a classic Nintendo game and use it as a clock when you weren't gaming on it. 40 years later, there was a limited run of Game and Watch: Super Mario Bros. released by Nintendo which contained the full NES versions of Super Mario Bros.

Nintendo has stopped making the Mario version now, but you can still find it on offer at some retailers for a reduced price. The new Game and Watch is a great collectible item to sit on the shelves or a games room display of any Nintendo Fan, and really stokes the nostalgia when you play it.

More recently, Nintendo released a Legend of Zelda version of the Game & Watch which is now also seeing discounts. If you're a big Zelda fan, or just love retro-tech, then you'll be excited to hear that the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is currently on sale at Currys for £34.99, and you can save a further £5 using the code FNDDGAMING at checkout bringing it to under £30!

Game & Watch: The Legend Of Zelda - £29.99 at Currys with code FNDDGAMING and free click-and-collect (Was £44.99)

You'll have to select the free click-and-collect option before you add the code at checkout, otherwise the £4 standard delivery or £5 next day delivery will cancel out the discount.

The Game and Watch: The Legend of Zelda has double the games that the Mario version had. You can play The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, plus there's a special version of the game Vermin, that replaces the original character's head with Link's.

The Game and Watch is a really tiny and lightweight handheld device that can actually fit in your pocket. You can play the English or original Japanese versions of the games, and of course, it has the default clock that has a variety of Zelda themed animations on the display.

The Game and Watch comes and goes quite quickly, and the discount won't last forever either so don't wait around too long to get this deal! If you want even more Zelda and Nintendo action in your life, have a look at our best Nintendo Switch Deals page for discounts on games and consoles and accessories. Also go over and follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account where we tweeted out about this discount and will let you know when we see more deals in the future.