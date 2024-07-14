The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom ESRB rating confirms we'll get to play as Link as well as Zelda

A rating for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has popped up on ESRB, giving us a sneaky peek at what to expect when the game releases in September.

The listing confirms the game is rated "E for everyone 10+" and features "no interactive elements" like microtransactions. It also confirms that as well as playing as Zelda, we'll also get to play as Link, too.

"This is an adventure game in which players assume the role of Zelda as she attempts to dispel rifts throughout Hyrule and rescue Link.

"From a three-quarters-overhead perspective, players explore various environments while fighting stylised enemies (e.g. humans, creatures).

"As Link, players use a sword and arrows to defeat enemies; Zelda can use a magic wand to summon creatures (e.g. wind-up knights, pig soldiers, slime) for battle. Some enemies can be defeated by being set on fire; other creatures dissolve into mist when defeated.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom ESRB description pic.twitter.com/snYALLBgnl — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 14, 2024

"Battle sequences are somewhat frenetic, with several enemies attacking/fighting at once."

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom marks the first time Princess Zelda will playable in Nintendo's celebrated series. It's set to release on 26th September.

Zelda will utilise a new ability to create echoes of items and enemies, while the art style is taken from the Link's Awakening remake.