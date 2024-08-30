The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom debuts the Princess' sword fighter form

Nintendo has released another trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, giving us our first look at the princess embracing her inner-Link, and wielding a sword and shield.

On the game's release, Zelda will find a mysterious sword hidden within the lands of Hyrule, which will allow her to transform into her sword fighting form. She will be able to fend off enemies and clear obstacles that block her path. However, while certainly handy, this form isn't permanent, and Zelda will need to replenish the sword by collecting energy for it from the Still World.

And, what is the Still World? I hear you ask! Well, this is the world found within those strange, purple aura rifts that now litter the kingdom. The land in this world is "distorted", and Zelda must work with Echoes of Wisdom's companion Tri to negotiate the many twists, turns and dungeons within.

Of course, when not using her sword to overcome any ordeal in her way, she will be able to use her Tri Rod, which allows her to copy and paste items she finds in the world. This can be seen again in the most recent trailer, when Zelda mid-battle whips out a bed to have a little lie down on. I mean, why not. Also, it sure does look like she is going to face off with Volvagia at some point during Echoes of Wisdom. I am sure I recognise Ocarina of Time's Fire Temple dragon.

Speaking of returning characters, Dampé will also show up in Echoes of Wisdom, as an "engineer of clockwork gizmos", who has a "knack for creating automatons". The automatons can be used in battle. But, enough from me. You can check out the latest trailer for Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom in the video above. And, I have thoughts on that final frame...

Ahead of the game's launch on 26th September, fans have been busy trying to work out where in the series' timeline Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom sits. Our Ed also took a closer look at Nintendo's previous Echoes of Wisdom trailer, spotting a few extra details you may have missed.