The Legend of Dragoon fans disappointed in "unplayable" port

Dart over.

Ed Nightingale
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
The Legend of Dragoon artwork

The Legend of Dragoon fans are disappointed with the game's bug-riddled port to current consoles.

The cult classic JRPG was added to PS Plus (and the PlayStation Store) this week, marking its digital debut in Europe.

However, fans have reported a string of bugs, and some have claimed the game is unplayable.

Newscast: Where does Microsoft go next to get its Activision Blizzard deal done?

One of the most persistent bugs is a soft lock during battles once dragoon magic has been used, leaving players with either an unresponsive or black screen.

Other bugs, as detailed in this reddit thread, include: garbled text, jittering blue lines around background objects, voice lines not playing in battle, and issues with the rewind feature breaking the game.

This port includes a new rewind feature, as well as trophy support.

YouTuber BltzZ has also released a video detailing issues with the game and describing it as an unplayable mess, including the aforementioned dragoon magic soft lock, and clipped voice lines during combat. BltzZ recommends playing the game carefully using save states.

I am yet to come across these bugs myself, but granted I have only played a short section of the opening so far and haven't unlocked dragoon powers.

I've asked Sony for comment on a possible patch.

Tagged With
Comments
