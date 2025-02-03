The Last of Us season two's Abby isn't as muscular as Part 2's because it "doesn't play as big of a role in this version"

Actor Kaityln Dever did not have to bulk up for her role as Abby in the upcoming second season of The Last of Us, despite her counterpart in Part 2 being known for her muscular physique.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, The Last of Us showrunner Neil Druckmann noted that Abby in the game was able to maneuver through the world like Joel "in the way she can physically manhandle certain things". This is different from Ellie, who has a smaller and lighter frame. However, this kind of "brute" like manoeuvrability isn't so essential for Abby when it comes to the show.

"There's not as much violent action moment to moment," Druckmann explained. "It's more about the drama. I'm not saying there's no action here. It's just, again, different priorities and how you approach it," he continued, adding "[Dever] has the spirit of the game in her".

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings The death of console exclusives i inevitable and I don't know how I feel about it. Watch on YouTube

The Last of Us team "value performance over anything else", he added, and prioritised capturing "the essence" of a role, rather than just finding someone who looked like a carbon copy of the video game character.

"What I always loved about the idea was that you are going to continually be challenged as you were in season one," Druckmann furthered. "When you try to pick a hero, it's tough because we're human beings, we're not heroes. For every heroic act, there's someone who suffers on the other side who may see you reasonably as a villain. When you look at Kaitlyn, there's just something in her eyes where, even no matter what she's experiencing, you connect.

"It was important that we found somebody that we could connect to the way we connect to Bella [Ramsey, who plays Ellie]," Druckmann continued, adding the team would have "struggled to find someone as good as Kaitlyn" to play Abby.

Meanwhile, fellow The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin believes the second season will provide an "amazing opportunity... to delve into someone who is perhaps physically more vulnerable than the Abby in the game, but whose spirit is stronger... And then the question is, 'Where does her formidable nature come from and how does it manifest?' That's something that will be explored now and later."

Perhaps that is Tommy and Maria's child in Maria's arms? | Image credit: HBO

Elsewhere in the same conversation, The Last of Us' showrunners hinted at how the team will adapt Part 2's story for TV in terms of its narrative structure.

"A big part of the theme of the second game is about perspective, how someone's hero could be someone else's villain and vice versa. It's weird to talk about a story where its structure could be a spoiler," Druckmann said. "I don't even know if it's worth mentioning where we landed because I think that's part of the fun for people familiar with the game to see how we approached that challenge in the show. I will just say that we gave it a lot of thought and tried different things. There are some deviations of where we place things."

Mazin added: "We certainly are going to mess around with time the way it was in the source material, but as Neil said, we messed around in ways that we felt were appropriate for the show.... When I say 'messed around', I mean scientifically determined in a narrative way what we thought would be most impactful."

This 'messing around' will also include the introduction of new characters, such as Catherine O'Hara's still to be officially named role. And there's another character mentioned who doesn't directly feature in the game who's set to show up during The Last of Us' season two.

"There is a pretty prominent character that is talked a lot about in the game, similar to what we did with Frank [Murray Bartlett] in season one, that is in this season," the showrunners teased. "There's a very, very cool casting that I hope we can talk about soon."

I personally have a theory as to who this will be, which I will post in the comments section below with a spoiler tag.

Image credit: HBO

The second season of The Last of Us is set to debut in April, and will comprise seven episodes, with one of those episodes being "quite big" in length.

"The story that we're telling is much bigger than the story of season one, there's just a lot more going on, it's a lot harder to produce but we want every episode to feel like its own blockbuster to be honest with you," Mazin said in June.

The Last of Us Part 2's story will not be told in full during season two, with subsequent seasons expected to wrap up the narrative.