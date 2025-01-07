The Last of Us season 2 trailer teases two of the game's most impactful scenes

A new trailer for The Last of Us has been released, teasing some of the events to come in the show's second season.

Additionally, while we still don't have a specific date, it has been announced that The Last of Us season two will begin airing in April. That's the same month The Last of Us Part 2 will make its PC debut.

The trailer, which you can see below, lasts a little over a minute, but still manages to cram in the suspense. Along with Ellie and Joel, we also get another look at new characters for this season, including Kaitlyn Dever's Abby and Isabela Merced's Dina. Please note, beneath the trailer I will be going into more detail about what was shown, so be aware of major spoilers for The Last of Us Part 2 below.

A fair portion of the trailer is made up with snippets of scenes we have seen before: Ellie and Dina getting swarmed by infected in the subway, Ellie at the Jackson dance (although this time with Dina), Joel shedding a tear during a presumed therapy session, the tender moment between a weary looking Tommy and Maria, and so on.

Jeffrey Wright, reprising his role as Isaac, and the Seraphites are also glimpsed during the latest trailer for season two.

But there are also two moments I particularly want to highlight, which are sure to pack an emotional punch upon the series' release.

The first is the very opening of the trailer, which begins in a hallway with a wailing siren and ominous red lighting. A lone figure walks into the shot. She is holding a gun with a Firefly pendant around her neck. It is Abby, and this scene is clearly set in the hospital after Joel's rampage at the end of season one.

Those who have played The Last of Us Part 2 know this means Abby is about to come across the body of the doctor who was set to perform surgery on Ellie before Joel killed him - her father. I won't deny, I cried when I played through this part.

The second moment that bears mentioning specifically is the lone shot of Ellie, again bathed in a red light, aiming a gun at an unseen target. The scene then cuts to black, but heavy breathing can be heard.

Based on events in The Last of Us Part 2, I am going to say this moment takes place after Ellie chases WLF member Nora (played in the show by Tati Gabrielle) down in Seattle. Ellie proceeds to torture and kill Nora, in one of the already harrowing game's most harrowing moments. Ellie's actions here traumatise her even further, and she returns to Dina and Jesse in a state of shock.

When I played The Last of Us Part 2, this moment with Nora left me feeling especially uncomfortable. I wonder if those who have not played the game will feel this same sense of unease when the second season airs.

Last year, The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin confirmed the second season of The Last of Us will comprise of seven episodes, with one of those episodes being "quite big" in length.

"The story that we're telling is much bigger than the story of season one, there's just a lot more going on, it's a lot harder to produce but we want every episode to feel like its own blockbuster to be honest with you," Mazin said in June.

The Last of Us Part 2's story will not be told in full during season two, with subsequent seasons expected to wrap up the narrative.