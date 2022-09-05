The Last of Us Left Behind DLC walkthrough guide

For those who missed out on The Last of Us - whether it was on its initial release on PS3 or remaster on PS4 a year later - the PlayStation-exclusive post-apocalyptic yarn was lauded as much for its characters and depth of writing as it was its undeniable technical achievements. Now it's available to play on PS5, as a remake called The Last Of Us Part 1.

The package comes with the Left Behind DLC bundled in, which helps give Ellie some more backstory while filling in some gaps from the main story. It even has its own collectibles to find.

We've put together a The Last of Us Part 1 Left Behind walkthrough for the game, one that will take you all the way through the Left Behind DLC . Should you find yourself breezing through Left Behind, you still might find it useful to refer to our guide to all the collectables that are spread throughout the DLC, too.

Watch on YouTube The Last of Us Part 1 - PlayStation 5 - The Digital Foundry Tech Review

The Last of Us Part 1 Left Behind walkthrough

The Last of Us Part 1 Left Behind - Back in a Flash, Riley, Combination Note, Clickers

Our guide to the first chapter of the DLC, with a few handy tips for the Clicker encounter.

The Last of Us Part 1 Left Behind - Mallrats, Winston, masks, Halloween shop

How to sneak inside the mall, enter the Halloween shop, and get the electricity back on.

The Last of Us Part 1 Left Behind - So Close, locked door, generator

Our guide to getting the power back on, and dealing with this area's infected enemies.

The Last of Us Part 1 Left Behind - Fun and Games, arcade, water fight, Listen mode

How to get the most out of the arcade content, and bag an extra trophy.

The Last of Us Part 1 Left Behind - The Enemy of My Enemy, Joel, ambush

We've got some tips to help you handle some of the fiddlier fights.

The Last of Us Part 1 Left Behind - Escape from Liberty Gardens

The final chapter of the Left Behind DLC.

The Last of Us Part 1 - Left Behind collectables, Optional Conversations, notes

All of Left Behind's secret conversations and hidden items.

Phew. All done? If you have a PS4, then you can get started with the sequel thanks to our The Last of Us Part 2 walkthrough.

The Last Of Us Part 1 begins with a short prologue before things ramp up. Don't forget to track down the game's many collectibles.