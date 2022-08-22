The Last of Us' new Trophy list won't make you complete the game on harder difficulties

Ahead of its release this September, the Trophy list for The Last of Us Part 1's PlayStation 5 remake has leaked.

Please be aware, the below article contains story spoilers for The Last of Us. Read at your own discretion.

Watch on YouTube The Last of Us Part 1 gameplay and features trailer.

A series of shots showing off the remake's Trophy list has been shared by Twitter account Naughty Dog Central.

A key difference appears to be that the new "No Matter What" Trophy, earned by compeleting the game, does not have different Trophy tiers depending on which difficulty the game is played on. Previous versions saw players earn either bronze, silver or gold trophies, depending on wether the game was played through on easy, normal or hard.

Per the images, and as with the PlayStation 4 remastered version of the game, the Platinum Trophy here will be known as "It can't be for nothing".

Meanwhile, and as to be expected, there will be trophies for things such as collecting Firefly pendants, upgrading weapons and finding comics. There are also story-specific ones, such as riding the sewer contraption with Henry and Sam.

You can see the leaked list within the tweets below.

pic.twitter.com/z61VNT1AcY — Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) August 21, 2022

The leaker has said that the locations of the items players will need to collect throughout The Last of Us Part 1 will be slightly different to the original.

Some are changed but near the place from original — 🎮Ragnarök is Coming🎮 (@Kratos_playz) August 21, 2022

According to one commenter, the trophies for The Last of Us Part 1's Grounded Mode and Permadeath will launch a few weeks after the game.

They delay the trophies so that it can be added into it's own separate trophy pack/list. Like how DLC is. This way won't stop those who want the Platinum. Sony have a process for additional Trophies. I imagine the trophy update will come with the Day 1 patch or a few weeks after! pic.twitter.com/SdZyLd6Ffz — Lewrian (@lewrian) August 21, 2022

Another leak, which can be seen below, gives us a look at some of the upcoming cutscenes, including scenes showing Ellie and Joel arguing, Henry and Sam, and Tommy.

Beware story spoilers.

These are not the only leaks Naughty Dog has faced for its Part 1 remake. In fact, the entire reveal was leaked hours before the official announcement.

In light of these, the developers have spoken out, calling leaks "disheartening and frustrating" to the team.

Elsewhere in the news, earlier today we got our first look at HBO's TV adaptation of The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsay as Ellie.