The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered pre-orders: price, release date, and where to buy each edition

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is the upcoming The Last of Us game from Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment, set to release on 19th January for the PlayStation 5.

This new version of the 2020 sequel to The Last of Us is remastered for the PS5 consoles, with graphical enhancements, full DualSense wireless controller integration, and new modes including Guitar Free Play, a speedrun mode, a new photo mode, and a brand-new Roguelike survival mode called No Return.

Down below, you can find out about different editions of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, what bonus content there is, and where to order each edition in the UK and US.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered editions and bonus content

There are two editions of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, standard edition and the W.L.F. Edition, which includes some bonus physical content. You can see what you get from each edition by scrolling down or using the table of contents below:

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Standard edition

Image credit: Naughty Dog / Sony

Where to buy The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Standard edition in the UK

Where to buy The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Standard edition in the US

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered W.L.F edition

Buying the W.L.F (Washington Liberation Front) Edition of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered gets you a physical copy of the game plus: a Steelbook case with full game featuring additional digital content for PS5 console, 47 total Society of Champions trading cards, Washington Liberation Front patch, and a set of four enamel pins. You can pre-order the W.L.F Edition from PlayStation Direct using the links down below:

Where to buy The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered W.L.F edition in the UK

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered WLF Edition - £100 at PlayStation Direct

Where to buy The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered W.L.F edition in the US

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered WLF Edition - $100 at PlayStation Direct

That's all for now, but we'll continue to update this page as more retailers take pre-orders for The Last of Us Part 2 remastered and if there are any stock updates. You can also follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account for any updates on pre-orders, as well as the best deals we spot throughout the week.