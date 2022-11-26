The Integral 512GB Micro SD Card is at its lowest-ever price this Black Friday weekend

There were a lot of great deals yesterday during Black Friday 2022, and many of them are still going strong. We're also seeing a few new deals pop up this weekend so if you feel like you missed out yesterday don't worry as there's plenty to still get excited for.

One of the best categories of tech you can save in this Black Friday isSD Cards, and another one was added recently with the Integral 512GB Micro SD Card dropping down to just £50 at Amazon.

This Integral SD card has more than enough space for your favourite games on your Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck. It's an A2 SD card instead of an A1, which means it can reach speeds of up to 180MB/s read and 150MB/s write so it will help to load up your apps and games a lot faster.

The Integral card is also perfect for any photographer, as it is capable of storing and replaying 4K and 4K60 videos, as well as high resolution burst mode images and quality still images to maximise your RAW photography.

If you're in need of even more space then you can grab the 1TB version of the Integral SD card for £131 at Amazon, which is a smaller discount of £9 but still a good price for a card of that size and speed.

We'll continue to post the best Black Friday SD card deals over on our Black Friday live page today, as well as any other good deals on tech and games we see. We've also been covering the sales event on the Jelly Deals Twitter account, so go and follow us there as we wind down the Black Friday deals and set our eyes on Cyber monday.