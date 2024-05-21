The hairy history of six forgotten Planet of the Apes games

The recently released Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes movie is the 10th Planet of the Apes film to have hit the cinema screens since the original came out in 1968. This is an impressive number, but did you know there have also been six official Planet of the Apes games? Well, I'm going to guess not because the majority of them have either been bad, boring or broken and ultimately, utterly forgettable.

Join me in today's video (above) as I take you on a retrospective journey through the hairy history of six official Planet of the Apes games that you’ve probably never even heard of.

If you'd prefer (especially if the headline video isn't showing up for you), you can watch my video on the Hairy History of 6 Forgotten Planet of the Apes games over on YouTube.