The gorgeous Lego Bricktales comes out on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC later in 2022

The gorgeous Lego Bricktales comes out on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC during the fourth quarter of 2022 (Oct-Dec).

Lego Bricktales is a diorama-based construction puzzler from ClockStone, the maker of the popular Bridge Constructor series.

You journey across five different LEGO-themed biomes and use a brick-by-brick building mechanic to solve puzzles. Expect plenty of physics-based puzzles, such as building cranes and gyrocopters.

In each diorama, there are LEGO Minifigures you need to help. In doing so you'll unlock new skills and discover new construction spots with their own sets of bricks. The idea is you work out a unique build that solves the puzzle.

Here's the official blurb:

"Whether you're being asked to put on your designer hat and build a throne fit for a king or testing your engineering skills to build a bridge that will get a digger across a river, how you construct your builds and meet the challenges you're being offered is up to you!"