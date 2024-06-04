The gorgeous Dungeons of Hinterberg getting a demo this week

The Dungeons of Hinterberg team has announced a demo for its upcoming Austrian-based Zelda-like adventure.

This demo will allow players to explore dungeons - including one described as "gravity-defying" - visit the Glacier Overworld and meet new characters during a full in-game day cycle.

The game's first playable demo will go live later this week, on 8th June, over on Steam, where you can also add it to your wishlist.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Dungeons of Hinterberg launches 18th July.Watch on YouTube

Dungeons of Hinterberg has caught the attention of many members of the Eurogamer team. After taking part in a hands-off demo at Summer Games Fest last year, our Chris Tapsell already felt the game looked "brilliant". He then managed to actually go hands-on with it earlier this year at GDC, and his praise remained. "This game plays like a dream vacation - it's a delight," he wrote.

These feelings were echoed by our Donlan, who has also been hands on with Dungeons of Hinterberg already. In his feature Dungeons of Hinterberg is about a holiday - which is why everything feels so important, he expressed his delight at the game's art style, puzzles and world.

"There are hubs and areas to explore dotted with fast travel, but while I love uncovering treasure chests and new dungeons, there's a pleasure found purely in the fiction of where you are," he wrote. "Yesterday I climbed a hill and found a little restaurant at the top. It meant far more to me than any RPG trinket would. I took lots of screenshots and felt like I was on holiday, like I was exploring a place that I wouldn't get to stay in long term, and so I had to make the most of it. Wonderful stuff."

Dungeons of Hinterberg is set for full release next month, on 18th July. It will be available across Xbox Series X/S and Steam, including a day one release on Game Pass.