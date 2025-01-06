The first Tokyo Xtreme Racer in 18 years lands on Steam early access this month

There is not long to go until you can rev your engines once more with an all new Tokyo Xtreme Racer game.

The upcoming release - which will mark the first series title in 18 years - will make its Steam early access debut later this month, on 23rd January. Developer Genki said it will use this early access stint to "utilise player feedback to elevate the game even further".

Early access is expected to last for around four months. Then, of course, the full release will launch. This version will include the remainder of the story, along with additional cars, additional rival characters, and "new features and improvements". Genki added those who plump for the early access version will have access to the full release version upon launch, at the discounted early access price (for now, that price is "TBA", so stay tuned).

In addition, the team has shared the PC specs for Tokyo Xtreme Racer, which you can check out below.

Minimum Specs

*64 bit processor and OS are required

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

CPU: Intel CoreTM i7-7700

Memory: 16GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti (VRAM 4GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 12GB available space

Notes: SSD recommended, Graphics quality "Low".

Screen resolution 1920×1080 recommended

Recommended Specs

*64 bit processor and OS are required

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

CPU: Intel CoreTM i7-13700

Memory: 16GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX3060 (VRAM 8GB) or Nvidia GeForce RTX4060 (VRAM 8GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 12GB available space

Notes: SSD recommended, Graphics Quality "High". GPU RTX4060 recommended for Graphic Quality "Ultra"

You can check out Tokyo Xtreme Racer's Steam page here.

Image credit: Genki

The upcoming Tokyo Xtreme Racer was announced in August last year, with a short trailer. "Your rivals await to drag you back into the ultimate challenge! Thrilling races that unfold on the Tokyo Expressway, a return to the Tokyo Xtreme Racer roots," read the accompanying blurb.

"We're back!"