The first episode of the new Pokémon Legends Arceus YouTube anime is here

You can now watch the first episode of the Pokémon: Hisuian Snow anime series on YouTube or through Pokémon TV.

The show's debut episode, which is called "Onto the Icy Blue", introduces us to a boy named Alec. During his youth, Alec was led to believe that Pokémon and people could not live peacefully together. This is due to the Pokémon's powers, which the humans fear. However, when an older and wiser Alec goes to visit his father the Hisui region (of Arceus fame), he starts to look back on his childhood and recalls an encounter with a wild and (characteristically) timid Zorua.

It is a short but adorable watch, and perfect to enjoy with a nice cup of tea. So, that's your cue. Pop the kettle on, then come back and settle on in with the first episode, which can be watched below.

Watch on YouTube Pokémon: Hisuian Snow episode 1, "Onto the Icy Blue".

The next episode will be aired on 8th June, so tune in then to find out more about Alec's adventures with the Zorua in the snowy wilds of Hisui.

Elsewhere, Pokémon Home's big 2.0 update arrived yesterday, and added support for new releases Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl.