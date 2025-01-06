The Fantastic Four arrive in Marvel Rivals this week, as part of vampiric first season

I have some Fantastic news Four you (it's Monday, let me have this one). At the end of the week, the Fantastic Four will be making their debut in the free-to-play hero PvP shooter, Marvel Rivals.

The heroic team - which comprises Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch and the Thing - will be arriving in the game as part of the first season, known as Eternal Night Falls, which has a vampiric flavour to it.

"Darkness engulfs New York as the Timestream Entanglement leaves Doctor Strange trapped in the Entangled Astral Plane, scattering the Darkhold pages. Dracula and Doctor Doom disrupt the moon's orbit, plunging the city into eternal night and unleashing an army of vampiric creatures," reads the official blurb.

"With the world on the brink, the Fantastic Four join forces with iconic Marvel heroes, standing together in the epic battle to break the mystical darkness with science. Ignite the battle against Dracula with the Fantastic Four in Marvel Rivals!"

Marvel Rivals' first season kicks off at 1am PST on Friday, 10th January. That's 9am for those of us in the UK. You can check out a teaser for the upcoming season and the Fantastic Four's debut above. As you can see, the artwork also includes H.E.R.B.I.E., Marvel's Humanoid Experimental Robot, B-Type, Integrated Electronics.

Marvel Rivals has proven incredibly popular since its launch. Its opening weekend saw 10 million players join online to take part in the fray.

"NetEase's spin on the hero battler is complex and moreish, but rarely much actual fun," our Chris wrote in Eurogamer's Marvel Rivals review. "Its biggest impact is a renewed appreciation for the rivals that do it better." He awarded it two out of five stars.