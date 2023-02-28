If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The enjoyable Lego Bricktales has a free Easter update

Rabbit on.

Lego Bricktales.

Lego Bricktales, the puzzle adventure game which lets you construct your own additions to its detailed Lego dioramas, now hosts a free Easter update.

Easter?! No, don't adjust your calendars. Easter isn't until 9th April, but you can explore the game's new seasonal hub world now.

This update adds five new construction puzzles and a fresh collection quest as you help a certain seasonal bunny save Easter. There's also additional wardrobe items and a fresh music track.

Here's Lego Bricktales in action.

Interestingly, the game has also added a new widget to its menu to notify you of further ongoing updates - pointing to more on the way.

If you're yet to give Lego Bricktales a go, it's a refreshing change from the licensed Lego titles we've seen so many of.

Developed by Bridge Constructor studio ClockStone, it applies a similar formula to its all-Lego worlds, within which you'll need to cobble together Lego creations in order to progress.

"Bricktales has made me rethink how I remember Lego in general, as well as how Lego can be used in video games overall - and that's a strong platform to build on in future," I wrote in Eurogamer's Lego Bricktales review.

Alternatively, if you're after some real-life Lego to play with, there looks to be an eye-catching Legend of Zelda set on the way.

