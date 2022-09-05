The Division Heartland details pop up on Ubisoft store

Details of Heartland, the upcoming free-to-play The Division spin-off, have popped up via Ubisoft's own store.

A listing for The Division Heartland is still available, with its client listed as available to download on PC "soon".

The store page also hosts various screenshots of the under-wraps shooter, and describes it as a "free-to-play survival-action multiplayer shooter set in small-town Middle America".

It promises "massive PvEvP" 45-player battles "against a group of dangerous Rogue agents, an aggressive faction known as the Vultures, while surviving a lethal virus".

This lines up with an earlier leak of a 45-player PvEvP mode named Storm. Back in May, someone with access to an early closed beta build of the game posted footage from their playtest.

"Complete PVE missions, gather gear, activate alerts, and prep the battlefield in Excursion Operations," the listing continues, mentioning another offering.

The earlier leak had this mode named as Expedition.

"Play as one of six agents and select between three classes each match, all with their own perks and skills."

It seems likely we'll see more of The Division Heartland this Saturday during the Ubisoft Forward livestream, since we're expecting it to arrive this year.