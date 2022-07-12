The DioField Chronicles will release in September across consoles and PC

New strategy RPG The DioField Chronicles will be released in September, following a demo in August.

The tactics title was first announced at the PlayStation State of Play in March, but will be released across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Switch, and PC.

To celebrate the release date - 22nd September - Square Enix has released a new trailer with a fresh look at the story.

Watch on YouTube The DioField Chronicle | Release Date Trailer

A demo will launch on 10th August, which will include the opening of the game. Progress will then carry over to the main game.

Talent behind the game includes character designs by Taiki (Lord of Vermilion 3, 4), concept art by Isamu Kamikokuryo (Final Fantasy 12 and 13) and orchestrated music by world-renowned composers Ramin Djawadi and Brandon Campbell (Game of Thrones).

Pre-orders are now online with exclusive items available across its Digital Deluxe and Collector's Edition set versions.