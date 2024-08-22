The Casting of Frank Stone includes "several unique and never-seen-before features in a Supermassive game"

Supermassive Games and Behaviour have given us all another look at The Casting of Frank Stone, the upcoming interactive horror game set in the world of Dead by Daylight.

This latest peek at the game - which debuted at Gamescom - introduced "several unique and never-seen-before features in a Supermassive game".

This includes a feature known as Cutting Room Floor, which allows players to go back to key story decisions, and then follow different paths or look for any collectables yet to be found. This feature can be unlocked by either purchasing the Deluxe edition of the game, or by completing the game for the first time.

In addition, The Casting of Frank Stone will feature Twitch Integration, meaning viewers will be able to vote for a choice, with the streamer only given a limited amount of times they can override their decision. Oh, the power!

Another feature coming to The Casting of Frank Stone is known as Plunderer's Instinct. Dead by Daylight players may recognise this name from one of that game's Survivor Perks. Plunderer's Instinct will highlight the "aura" of a missed Trinket Chest, for all those who are keen to scoop up as many items and such as they can. This feature is unlocked on completing the game, or as a pre-order bonus.

The Casting of Frank Stone also includes a handy dandy camera feature. "When our characters find themselves stalked by an invisible presence, players can use the 8 MM camera lens to observe their supernatural pursuer - if they dare," the developer explains.

The Casting of Frank Stone is set to launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC next month, on 3rd September. You can check out The Casting of Frank Stone's feature trailer above.

Image credit: Supermassive

Elsewhere in narrative horror-related news, Until Dawn is set to release on PS5 and PC this October.

On its debut, remaster studio Ballistic Moon promises this souped-up version of Until Dawn will offer a more "atmospheric experience" for players, thanks to a number of tweaks and adjustments. This includes changes to graphics, gameplay, story elements and "more".