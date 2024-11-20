The Callisto Protocol PS5 Pro update adds 8K resolution at 30fps

The Callisto Protocol has joined the likes of No Man's Sky, with confirmation it is now playable in 8K resolution on Sony's recently-released PlayStation 5 Pro console.

If PS5 Pro owners want to see the Dead Space spiritual successor running in 8K (and have the other kit required, such as a suitable TV), they will need to settle for 30fps. If higher framerates are more your thing, however, there is also the option to run the game at 60fps, but in 4K. Whichever you decide, though, developer Striking Distance Studios promises full ray tracing for both.

"Experience The Callisto Protocol like never before with the power of PlayStation 5 Pro," reads the game's latest, PS5 Pro flavoured trailer, announcing the update. You can check it out for yourself below.

Striking Distance Studios was set up by Dead Space alum Glen Schofield. In Eurogamer's Callisto Protocol review, our Vikki acknowledged that while "Dead Space comparisons are impossible to avoid", she felt it made up for some of the missing tension "with production value and bloody-minded fun".

Despite this, however, The Callisto Protocol reportedly failed to hit sales targets, which caused publisher Krafton's share prices to fall. Striking Distance subsequently laid off 32 employees in August last year - a month later, Schofield left the studio "to pursue new opportunities". More recently, Schofield said Krafton forced Striking Distance to release the game early.

Meanwhile, if you want to know if Sony's souped-up console is worth spending your hard earned money on, be sure to check out Digital Foundry's PS5 Pro review here.