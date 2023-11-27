The best Cyber Monday Xbox controller deals 2023

It's now Cyber Monday, which means there's still time for you to snap up deals on a wide range of gaming and tech items today from plenty of retailers.

Xbox controllers are the perfect controller to get not just for Microsoft's console but also for PC and mobile gaming, having pretty much helped standardise gaming controllers over the years. That largely means the controllers designed for Xbox Series X/S are mostly iterative over its predecessor, though you do have a dedicated share button, while the d-pad has a flat concave design much like the Elite controller while bumpers and triggers also have texture grips.

You can also find savings on a range of third party Xbox controllers. It's important to note that since 12th November 2023, Microsoft no longer allows unauthorized third-party accessories to work on Xbox consoles so we've made sure to only include officially licensed controllers here.

We've rounded up some of the best prices from various retailers in the UK and US below:

UK