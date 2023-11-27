The best Cyber Monday Xbox controller deals 2023
Including Microsoft's standard and Elite controllers as well as officially licensed third party options.
It's now Cyber Monday, which means there's still time for you to snap up deals on a wide range of gaming and tech items today from plenty of retailers.
Xbox controllers are the perfect controller to get not just for Microsoft's console but also for PC and mobile gaming, having pretty much helped standardise gaming controllers over the years. That largely means the controllers designed for Xbox Series X/S are mostly iterative over its predecessor, though you do have a dedicated share button, while the d-pad has a flat concave design much like the Elite controller while bumpers and triggers also have texture grips.
You can also find savings on a range of third party Xbox controllers. It's important to note that since 12th November 2023, Microsoft no longer allows unauthorized third-party accessories to work on Xbox consoles so we've made sure to only include officially licensed controllers here.
We've rounded up some of the best prices from various retailers in the UK and US below:
UK
- Microsoft - Xbox Wireless Controller - Carbon Black and Robot White for £39.99 (Was £54.99), other colours from £41.99 (Was £59.99)
- Amazon - Xbox Wireless Controller - from £38.99 (Was £54.99/£59.99)
- Currys - Xbox Wireless Controller - from £39.99 (Was £54.99/£59.99)
- Game - Xbox Wireless Controller - from £39.98 (Was £54.99/£59.99)
- Very - Xbox Wireless Controller - Robot White and Carbon Black for £38.99 (Was £54.99), other colours available from £39.99 (was £59.99)
- Amazon - Xbox Wireless Controller – Remix Special Edition - for £49.99 (Was £73.95)
- Amazon - Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 2 - for £150 (Was £159.99)
- Amazon - Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 2 Core (Blue) - for £109 (Was £135.98)
- Amazon - PowerA Wired Xbox Controller - for £24.99 (Was £29.99)
- Amazon - GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One & Windows 10/11 - for £39.99 (Was £59.99)
- Amazon - PDP Afterglow Xbox Wave Wired Controller - for £26.99 (Was £34.99)
- Amazon - Turtle Beach React-R Controller Black - for £28 (Was £34.99)
- Amazon - Amazon - Victrix Gambit Xbox Dual Core Tournament Controller - for £59.99 (Was £72.61)
- Microsoft - Xbox Wireless Controller - Carbon Black and Robot White for $39.99 (Was $59.99), other colours from $44.99 (Was $64.99)
- Amazon - Xbox Wireless Controller - Shock Blue for $44.99 (Was $64.99)
- Best Buy - Xbox Wireless Controller - Carbon Black and Robot White for $39.99 (Was $59.99), other colours from $44.99 (Was $64.99)
- Walmart - Xbox Wireless Controller - from $45 (Was $59.99/$64.99)
- Microsoft - Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 2 - for $139.99 (Was $179.99)
- Microsoft - Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 2 Core - Red for $95.99 (Was $139.99), White for $104.99 (Was $129.99), Blue for $129.99 (Was $139.99)
- Amazon - SCUF Instinct Pro Performance Series Wireless Xbox Controller - for $199.99 (Was $229.99)
- Amazon - Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired Gaming Pro Controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC - for $89.99 (Was $149.99)
- Amazon - Victrix Gambit Xbox Dual Core Tournament Controller - for $79.99 (Was $99.99)
US
For even more deals, be sure to check out our guide to Black Cyber Monday gaming deals where we'll be keeping you posted on great deals from consoles and gaming laptops to headsets and SSDs.