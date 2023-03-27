The best Amazon Spring Sale gaming deals LIVE

The Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD is on sale for £92
One of the best internal solid state drives is now just £92 in the Amazon Spring Sale, saving you £22.49.
Here are today's best Amazon Spring Sale deals for gaming and tech products.
The Amazon Spring Sale has officially kicked off tonight and runs until 11:59pm on Wednesday 29th March. We'll be posting all of the latest Amazon Spring Sale gaming deals right here.
From Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 for just £33.99 to a SanDisk 512GB Extreme micro SD card for £57, there's a bargain to be had on thousands of products, including video games, gaming accessories and PC hardware.
You can find the most up-to-date deals below and our guide includes a round up of all the best Amazon Spring Sale deals from over the next couple of days.
Crucial P3 Plus 1TB SSD is down to £60.99 (was £111)
Upgrade your storage for less with this Gen4 NVMe Internal SSD from Crucial with up to 5000MB/s sequential reads.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 - £33.99
The Amazon Spring Sale has begun! We're kicking off with this excellent deal on Call of Duty Modern Warfare for PS5. It's now better than half price and just £33.99!
