Exclusive interviews, gameplay and more direct from the Boston show floor, with Outside Xbox

The best Amazon Spring Sale gaming deals LIVE

Here are today's best Amazon Spring Sale deals for gaming and tech products.

Corinna Burton
The Amazon Spring Sale has officially kicked off tonight and runs until 11:59pm on Wednesday 29th March. We'll be posting all of the latest Amazon Spring Sale gaming deals right here.

From Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 for just £33.99 to a SanDisk 512GB Extreme micro SD card for £57, there's a bargain to be had on thousands of products, including video games, gaming accessories and PC hardware.

You can find the most up-to-date deals below and our guide includes a round up of all the best Amazon Spring Sale deals from over the next couple of days.

The Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD is on sale for £92

One of the best internal solid state drives is now just £92 in the Amazon Spring Sale, saving you £22.49.

Crucial P3 Plus 1TB SSD is down to £60.99 (was £111)

Upgrade your storage for less with this Gen4 NVMe Internal SSD from Crucial with up to 5000MB/s sequential reads.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 - £33.99

The Amazon Spring Sale has begun! We're kicking off with this excellent deal on Call of Duty Modern Warfare for PS5. It's now better than half price and just £33.99!

Corinna Burton is the commerce editor for Jelly Deals and covers the latest gaming and tech deals at Eurogamer. She's been gaming since the 90s and loves The Lord of the Rings.

