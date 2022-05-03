The 55-inch LG C1 OLED TV has hit a low price on Amazon UK

The 55-inch LG C1 OLED TV has hit a low price on Amazon UKDigital Foundry's top choice for 4K HDR gaming - even after the LG C2's launch.
The LG C1 OLED is the top 4K TV Digital Foundry recommendation for HDR gaming, even over the updated C2, and it's on sale at Amazon UK today. At £1051, it's some £150 less than it was at the start of February, and close to the lowest price we've ever seen it - barring a few one-off deals on smaller sites. That's a great value for a TV with inky blacks, gorgeous colours, wide viewing angles, low input lag and full HDMI 2.1 support.
- Get the LG C1 OLED TV for £1051 (was £1200)
Not only is the C1 great for 4K gaming, but it also has a best-in class OLED panel and four HDMI 2.1 ports that can output up to 120Hz, giving you the ability to plug in a PS5, Xbox Series X, PC and still have one port left over - say, for a future console?
So why do we still recommend the LG C1 over the newer C2? Well, a lot of it is down to the price - the LG C2 has just launched and therefore still commands an £850 premium over the C1 - but it's also down to the features. The LG C2 no longer supports black frame insertion (BFI) at 120Hz, which was a very useful tool for improving motion clarity.
Our very own John Linneman dove deep into the minutiae of BFI last year when looking into using a CRT monitor for retro and modern games.
In exchange, the C2 does get brighter and sports a more powerful processor, so it might be a better choice for anyone that uses their TV in a bright room most of the time. At the moment though, our recommendation is to get the C1 at a discount or wait the C2 to drop down in price - Black Friday in November is often a good bet.
So if you're in the market for a big, powerful OLED now, this is a great bet. Let us know what you think in the comments below, and feel free to follow us on Twitter (@dealsfoundry) for notionally instant updates on any deals we find. See you next time!
Will you support the Digital Foundry team?
Digital Foundry specialises in technical analysis of gaming hardware and software, using state-of-the-art capture systems and bespoke software to show you how well games and hardware run, visualising precisely what they're capable of. In order to show you what 4K gaming actually looks like we needed to build our own platform to supply high quality 4K video for offline viewing. So we did.
Our videos are multi-gigabyte files and we've chosen a high quality provider to ensure fast downloads. However, that bandwidth isn't free and so we charge a small monthly subscription fee of £4.50. We think it's a small price to pay for unlimited access to top-tier quality encodes of our content. Thank you.Support Digital Foundry