That's all folks - another Warner Bros. live-service bites the dust

MultiVersus' fifth season will be its last.

In a post to players, the MultiVersus team confirmed Season 5 will end on 30th May, although the game will still be available offline "for the foreseeable future".

Xbox Developer Direct - four promising games also coming to PlayStation.Watch on YouTube

"Season 5 will serve as the final update for MultiVersus, beginning 4th February and ending 30th May 2025. After season 5 ends, players will be able to enjoy the game offline for the foreseeable future," the post said.

The update then linked to the game's blog post and FAQ.

It's been an incredible ride, MVPs. Thank you for all the support. For more details, please visit our blog post https://t.co/tLVzpA9JaQ and FAQ https://t.co/XKuxAnd26j. pic.twitter.com/VLzBDbP0GQ — MultiVersus (@multiversus) January 31, 2025

Consequently, from today, 31st January, you won't be able to buy any in-game currency, Gleamium, although you're welcome to keep spending what money you do have until the season is over.

The free-to-play game will also be pulled from Epic Games Store, Steam, and both the PlayStation and Microsoft stores in May, with season 5's new playable characters, DC’s Aquaman and Looney Tunes' Lola Bunny, still "earnable through gameplay".

Players who have deleted or uninstalled the game prior to the end of Season 5 will still be able to reinstall it after 30th May.

"We want to thank every player and person who has ever played or supported MultiVersus," the team wrote.

"All of us on the Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games teams have poured our heart and soul into this game. We will be forever grateful for the incredible support of the MultiVersus community throughout this journey."

The news follows the announcement that Warner Bros. Games boss David Haddid is leaving the company after 12 years, following the disappointment of fellow live-service hopeful Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and the inability for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions to replicate the same success as Hogwarts Legacy.

Last summer, amid its push toward mobile and free-to-play titles and away from the "volatile" AAA space, Warner Bros. acquired MultiVersus developer Player First Games.

At the end of last year, Charlie the Unicorn creator Jason Steele hit out at Warner Bros. for allegedly using audio from his viral internet short in a MultiVersus advertisement "without permission".