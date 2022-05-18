Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown delayed to 2023, PS4 and Xbox One versions cancelled

The launch of Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown has been pushed back to 2023, and its last-gen console versions have been cancelled.

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown had previously been set to arrive this September for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

Today, publisher Nacon announced the PS4 and Xbox One versions had been dropped, "with the aim of making the most of the technology in the latest consoles and maximising the overall quality of the game".

Watch on YouTube Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown's Hong Kong Island.

"With so much support from fans of the series, we know many of you will be disappointed," Nacon said of the game's delay to next year, "but our goal with Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is to make it the most polished gaming experience in the franchise by spending more time on its development."

Announced back in 2020, Solar Crown sounds ambitious, with a full reproduction of Hong Kong Island and its 550km of roads for you to race around as one of its two rival clans - the Streets or the Sharps.

A closed beta schedule will be announced soon where players can sign up to test Solar Crown ahead of public launch and provide feedback.

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown is the latest game to ditch its previously-planned last-gen console versions, following Batman spin-off Gotham Knights and horror game The Chant.