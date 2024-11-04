Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown compensating players with in-game items following rocky launch

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown players will receive several in-game items as "compensation" for September's troubled launched, which developer KT Racing has acknowledged was marred by "technical and server difficulties" resulting in customer "dissatisfaction".

Anyone that played Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown prior to its first major patch on 30th September will automatically receive two unique items in their inventories, both coinciding with Season 2's launch sometime after 18th December.

The first of these is a custom-built Adventurer edition of the 1986 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe, "fully equipped for the island's off-road roads". Eligible players will also receive a pack of five stickers that can be used to customise their cars.

Before their arrival, however, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is set to receive a second major patch, currently scheduled to launch on 5th November. This primarily features graphical enhancements for PS5, but there's also talk of optimisations for Xbox Series X/S and PC, alongside network upgrades, improved peripheral compatibility, and numerous bug fixes - as detailed on Steam, where the game is still rated Mostly Negative.

The Porsche 911 Adventurer edition players will receive as "compensation". | Image credit: KT Racing

Eurogamer contributor Mike Channell detailed Solar Crown's technical woes when he reviewed it in September, finding them severe enough that the game received two stars out of five. "Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown's only hope is that it can keep its technical niggles at bay," Mike wrote, "and that its novel, lovingly crafted recreation of Hong Kong Island is enough to claw its way to cult favourite status among genre fans and digital tourists."