Terrifier game planned for next year as third film terrorises box office

A game based on the Terrifier film series is set to be released next year.

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game will be a beat 'em up inspired by classics like Streets of Rage and Double Dragon, in which players take the role of the films' iconic Art the Clown.

The ultra-gory Terrifier 3 is currently out in cinemas terrorising audiences - it's the highest-grossing film in the series so far, beating rival clown Joker: Folie à Deux at the box office.

The Terrifier game, though, takes on a more cartoonish appearance for its blood-soaked antics.

It's being developed by Relevo and published by Selecta Play, both known for their colourful, retro-inspired games.

The game will see Art the Clown destroying movie sets in over the top, pixel art action. It will also feature local co-op for up to four players, as well as six different game modes to vary gameplay.

It's set for release in 2025 across Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

