Terraria's next update is delayed because dev will "not force anyone to crunch for an arbitrary deadline"

Re-Logic has confirmed there's "no way" we'll see Terraria 1.4.5 released this year.

In a lengthy update on the official forums, Ted "Loki" Murphy said that whilst the team was approaching the end of their respective to-do lists, end-of-year releases are "fraught with peril" due to review cycles and people going on early leave for the holiday. Consequently, he will not "force anyone on our team or anyone else's team to crunch".

"The work on the final lists from each dev team member is nearing its conclusion, which is a great measure of progress," wrote Murphy. "That said, we are pretty certain that there is no way that we will see Terraria 1.4.5 release this year.

"To make a long story short, end-of-year releases (especially if you are trying to sync launch across PC-Mobile-Console AND do so globally at the same time) are fraught with peril due to review cycles, people leaving early for the holidays, etc. The hope was that we would be able to get things in ahead of that end of year mess, but that isn't looking to be the case.

"We are also not going to force anyone on our team or anyone else's team to crunch for what would be an arbitrary deadline," Murphy added. "So, that said, the next Terraria update is moving along into 2025."

After acknowledging that the news "will not be welcome for many", Murphy added that Re-Logic "remain[s] committed to being a quality-first studio, so we will take the time necessary for each update to feel 'just right'... and we think that once the update is out, everyone will appreciate that time and care".

"Apologies for this one taking so long for sure, but it will be well worth it," he added.

We recently learned that Terraria will be linking up with open world pocket monster survival game Palworld for the latter's first big brand crossover. Exactly what this will entail remains to be seen, but artwork posted to social media earlier this week shows characters from the two games interacting ahead of the crossover happening at some point in 2025.