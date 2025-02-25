Tepig 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Snivy preview in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Fire Pig Pokémon. That's actually a pretty easy one to guess, thanks Pokémon!

Anyway, it's a great opportunity to look for a perfect Tepig in Pokémon Go. Not only is this cool because we love starter Pokémon, but it's even better because it comes with its two buddies, Snivy and Oshawott.

We don't want to ham this up too much, but Emboar, Tepig’s evolved form, is bad. It can't bring home the bacon when its hogging all the losses. If you came here for pig puns, you're in luck because they're easily the best thing about this Pokémon. What, you don't like pig puns? Hogwash...

Puns aside, we really like these themed Spotlight Hours where multiple linked Pokémon spawn at the same time. They're a lot more exciting than chasing (or ignoring) a single bad Pokémon for an hour (looking at you, Luvdisc), as they let you target what you actually want.

But even there's nothing here you're after, be aware that this week’s Spotlight Hour also comes with a double catch Candy that runs alongside the event, so make sure you catch as many Pokémon as possible! Remember, this bonus also applies to anything you catch during the hour, including your stack of Research Rewards.

Tepig 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Tepig with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Tepig based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Tepig:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 928 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) - 1005 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Emboar good in PVP?

That's a question that will make PVP buffs snort into their coffee. No, it's pretty bad.

Putting aside Water's overrepresentation in Go Battle League, we're looking at worse stats and movesets than similar Pokémon.

If you want to run Emboar, you’re looking at Ember, Blast Burn and Rock Slide. Be aware that you will need an Elite Charged TM to teach Emboar Blast Burn.

This is a flexible moveset that applies decent Shield pressure. But don't be surprised when its glassiness leaves you disgruntled. In Great League, you can look forward to wins against Alolan Sandslash, Corviknight, Ariados, Mandibuzz and Serperior. Losses will come from anything wet.

Moving up a tier to Ultra League, you can beat Venusaur, Registeel, Ampharos, Steelix and Galarian Weezing. Losses will come from Giratina Altered, Skeledirge, Clefable, Tentacruel and Virizion. That last one in particular should show you just how bad a Pokémon we're looking at. Virizion doesn’t even struggle in this match-up.

Emboar is crispy bacon in Master League. Don't do it.

If you’re keen to try Emboar in these leagues, or if you want to hold on for a better move set, you’re looking for the following stats for the respective leagues:

0/14/9 for Great League

0/15/14 for Ultra League

15/15/15 for Master League

Is there a shiny Tepig in Pokémon Go?

Yes! There is a shiny Tepig in Pokémon Go!

Everything in Tepig’s evolution line is a Fire-type Pokémon, with the latter two evolutions being Fighting-types, too. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

Tepig’s shiny form was released as part of its Community Day in July 2021.

What does shiny Tepig look like?

As you can see below, shiny Tepig swaps out its orange for gold. It's not a massively obvious shiny, especially in bright light. As for Pignite, it takes this colouring a step further by swapping its gold accents on its singlet for purple.

This is a little more adventurous, but its Emboar who really knocks it out of the park. Emboar literally turns up the heat, producing blue flames around its neck, and going for matching blue patterns on its outfit. Very cool Emboar, truly you have the best shiny of this generation's starters.

Thanks to Reddit user lewymd for the handy preview.

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Tepig in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour. Two of them are Oshawott and Snivy, but we also have the usual other reasons to remember:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch candy bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Candy twice as fast as usual, with each Tepig caught giving up to 13 Candy if you use a Pinap/Silver Berry with a Mega-Evolved Pokémon of the same type, instead of the base 3.

running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Candy twice as fast as usual, with each Tepig caught giving up to 13 Candy if you use a Pinap/Silver Berry with a Mega-Evolved Pokémon of the same type, instead of the base 3. This bonus also extends to your research rewards. Remember, you don't need to catch these Pokémon when you complete the task; if you run away, you can 'bank' up to 200 Pokémon for times like this, or when you want to maximise a Star Piece or Lucky Egg bonus.

If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Tepig Candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and enter all of its evolutions in the Pokédex.

Thanks to Tepig being an Fire-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). Come back next week for a primer on whatever takes the Spotlight next.

Good luck finding a perfect Tepig!