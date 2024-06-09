Tenjutsu is an all-new roguelike action game from the designer of Dead Cells.

While we didn't get a release date when Devolver Digital made the reveal, we did get to see some gameplay courtesy of a comprehensive, if brief, announcement trailer, which you can see below:

"Step into the shoes of a renegade yakuza hellbent on defying her former associates and loosening their grip on the Secret Garden City in this fast and fluid rogue-jutsu from Sébastien Benard, the designer of Dead Cells," teases the Steam description.

Tenjutsu blends "roguelike mechanics with intensely fast melee combat and demanding tactical precision" in which you'll get to "wield the brutal brawling systems as if each encounter could be your last and master a diverse arsenal of weapons, upgrades, and techniques to break the crushing hold the syndicates come to maintain".

"Tenjutsu is born from a Ludum Dare game jam and the ashes of Dead Cells, despite my desire NOT to make another rogue. Guess what, I'm doing another one," says creator Benard.

"To sum it up, Tenjutsu is what John Wick or Jackie Chan would have been if they were a combat roguelite. An action-packed melee combat system, where you face multiple enemies simultaneously, filled with split-second battle opportunities.

"My idea was to make the combat way more dynamic than in Dead Cells by adding opportunities, combat space management, and crowd control to create true 'one vs. many' situations."

Benard adds that the game will boast "tons of unique weapons, loot, upgrades, and bosses" and allows players to have "control of their path" so you can tackle bosses in whatever order best suits you.

"There’s so much more to talk about – the city evolutions, the enemies, the progression system! – but... no, today is not the time... yet," Benard teased.

Last year, Dead Cells developers Motion Twin revealed its acclaimed rogue-like action-platformer was being turned into a 10-episode animated series, and a first proper trailer has now been shared ahead of its arrival later this month.

Dead Cells: Immortalis (as it's titled in France) has been produced in conjunction with French anime streaming service ADN, and its 10 seven-minute-long episodes will air there on 19th June. An English version and worldwide release is due later this year.