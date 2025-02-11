Skip to main content

Tencent Call of Duty challenger Delta Force's delayed single-player campaign out next week

Also playable co-op.

Delta Force art showing two soldiers sliding along the ground with their weapons drawn, superimposed over an in-game shot of a decimated town.
Image credit: Tencent/Eurogamer
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Following its multiplayer launch at the end of last year, free-to-play tactical FPS Delta Force will get its delayed single-player campaign mode, Black Hawk Down, next Friday, 21st February.

Delta Force - a revival of defunct developer NovaLogic's long-running shooter series - was announced by publisher Tencent in 2023. At the time, there was much talk of its single-player story campaign - inspired by Ridley Scott's 2002 movie Black Hawk Down and the classic Delta Force campaign of the same name - but it didn't materialise when Delta Force's multiplayer component launched into PC open beta in December.

Now, however, Tencent has given Black Hawk Down a (slightly later than expected) 21st February release date. It'll be playable both solo and co-operatively, with players taking on the role of an elite Delta Force operative as they "relive one of the most iconic military operations, where a straightforward capture operation turns into an impossible extraction." There's not much else to report just yet, but Tencent says it'll be sharing more "in the following days".

Cover image for YouTube videoDelta Force | Official Black Hawk Down Teaser - Launch on February 21
Delta Force - Black Hawk Down teaser trailer.Watch on YouTube

Eurogamer contributor Rick Lane was broadly impressed by Delta Force when he played it ahead of its open beta launch last year, saying it had a "real shot at knocking Call of Duty and Battlefield off their perch". Its reception hasn't been quite so warm on Steam, however, with ongoing player complaints of rampant cheating having contributed to its "mixed" rating.

Delta Force is currently only available on PC but the game - and its Black Hawk Down campaign - are set to arrive on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 at a later date.

