Tencent Call of Duty challenger Delta Force's delayed single-player campaign out next week

Following its multiplayer launch at the end of last year, free-to-play tactical FPS Delta Force will get its delayed single-player campaign mode, Black Hawk Down, next Friday, 21st February.

Delta Force - a revival of defunct developer NovaLogic's long-running shooter series - was announced by publisher Tencent in 2023. At the time, there was much talk of its single-player story campaign - inspired by Ridley Scott's 2002 movie Black Hawk Down and the classic Delta Force campaign of the same name - but it didn't materialise when Delta Force's multiplayer component launched into PC open beta in December.

Now, however, Tencent has given Black Hawk Down a (slightly later than expected) 21st February release date. It'll be playable both solo and co-operatively, with players taking on the role of an elite Delta Force operative as they "relive one of the most iconic military operations, where a straightforward capture operation turns into an impossible extraction." There's not much else to report just yet, but Tencent says it'll be sharing more "in the following days".

Eurogamer contributor Rick Lane was broadly impressed by Delta Force when he played it ahead of its open beta launch last year, saying it had a "real shot at knocking Call of Duty and Battlefield off their perch". Its reception hasn't been quite so warm on Steam, however, with ongoing player complaints of rampant cheating having contributed to its "mixed" rating.

Delta Force is currently only available on PC but the game - and its Black Hawk Down campaign - are set to arrive on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 at a later date.