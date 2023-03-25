Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Last Ronin is getting a dark God of War-like game adaptation

Fan-favourite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles graphic novel, The Last Ronin, is getting a video game adaptation.

Paramount Global senior VP Doug Rosen confirmed to Polygon that the third-person action-RPG adaptation will be "a darker, more mature take" on the TMNT IP, reportedly likening the game to Sony Santa Monica's God of War games.

Watch on YouTube Digital Foundry examines Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

According to Rosen, the game will follow a single Turtle – in the comic, it's Michaelangelo – although it may be possible to play as others, including perhaps other notable characters like April and Splinter, in flashbacks.

Rosen stopped short of revealing a release window or the studio working on the project, but assured players that more will be revealed in due time.

ICYMI, the well-received Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles title Shredder's Revenge is now available to play on iPhones and Android devices via a Netflix subscription.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge first launched last year for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. It was warmly welcomed by fans, thanks to its blend of retro side-scrolling gameplay and its classic Turtles action and visuals. The smartphone version of the brawler feature touch controls and online play with others, albeit only those who have the same Netflix mobile version.