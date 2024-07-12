Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed shows off its platform-brawling in first trailer

As an old person who's still not over the novelty of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles being allowed to be called the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the UK without anyone getting funny about the word "ninja", it'd be fair to say I'm a little behind on the franchise. So the news there's a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game out this October based on a movie I didn't know existed using an art style I'm totally unfamiliar with has brought a whole succession of revelations.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, as the game is known, was actually announced earlier this year, but developer A Heartful of Games and publisher Outright Games have now released a first trailer, which you can see below. Mutants Unleashed - a "story-driven 3D brawler/platformer" - is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC, and promises "action-packed combat, hilarious teen spirit, and a whole load of pizza" as Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello traverse an "immersive" New York City.

You'll be able to "skate through the streets, grind on rails, and zipline between buildings amid a dynamic night and day cycle" as the gang hunts collectibles and embarks on missions set after the events of this year's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie. Series regulars like Master Splinter, April, Bebop, and Rocksteady will also pop in to say hello.

As for the turtles themselves, each will have his own distinctive play-style, and there's talk of combat XP, skill trees, plus the chance to level up ally friendships in order to unlock new locations. It's playable either solo or in two-player co-op, and the movie's cast - Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Micah Abbey, and Shamon Brown Jr. - all return to voice their respective turtles.

While writing this, I just had a flashback to the time I won a ticket in my local newspaper to see 1991's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Secret of the Ooze, and got to enjoy Vanilla Ice's Ninja Rap in a completely empty cinema because I guess the novelty of talking turtles was waning by then. Now, though, they look to have well and truly returned; there's a new movie coming in 2026 and two confirmed games in development - the God of War-inspired The Last Ronin and Mutants Unleashed. The latter launches on 18th October, when it'll be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and Steam.