Tee off with PGA Tour 2K23 and Tiger Woods this October

We now have release dates for the various editions of upcoming golfing sim PGA Tour 2K23, which features Tiger Woods as its cover athlete.

First up are the PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition and the Tiger Woods Edition. These will both be released on 11th October. The standard edition will then be released a few days later on the 14th October.

You can see a new live-action trailer below.

Watch on YouTube Welcome to the leader board.

PGA Tour 2K23 publisher 2K has said the game is designed to celebrate Woods' legacy, with the veteran golfer playable as an in-game pro.

In addition to this, Woods has also acted as an executive director, advising the game's development team throughout.

As for the various editions of the game, the Deluxe Edition will give players the base game as well as the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack, Golden Club Pack, and Deluxe Edition Bonus Pack, which includes "1300 VC (Virtual Currency), a hockey stick putter, gold baseball cap, gold glove, and three Rare consumable golf ball sleeves".

The Tiger Woods Edition on the other hand will include all the contents from the standard and Deluxe edition, but will also come with the Tiger Woods Bonus Pack. This includes a Tiger Woods TaylorMade wedge set, Nike TW Golf tee shirt, and three Epic consumable golf ball sleeves.

A quick general FYI, the Tiger Woods edition of the game is only available in digital format.