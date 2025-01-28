Techland teases "multiple" unannounced Dying Light projects, including board games and a webcomic

Developer Techland has teased plans for "multiple unannounced projects" set in the Dying Light universe - including new video games, board games, and a webcomic - as the zombie series celebrates its tenth birthday.

Dying Light 1 released on 26th January, 2015 and proved to be a massive hit for Techland, selling over 20m copies as of 2022. A sequel followed in 2022, and an 18-hour standalone adventure, Dying Light: The Beast, is set to arrive this summer.

And that's far from the end of Techland's Dying Light ambitions. The studio has now revealed it's planning "multiple unannounced projects" as it aims to position the series as the "ultimate zombie experience". According to the developer, these will "go beyond video games", and include the likes of board games, a webcomic series, merchandise, and "more".

"Our goal is to bring the world of Dying Light to even more people," Techland writes. "From the ongoing support of our currently released games to Dying Light: The Beast and beyond, there's never been a better time to be a Dying Light fan."

In the more immediate term, Techland is releasing new updates for Dying Light 1 & 2 "very soon". The first game is poised to see the return of old events alongside new rewards, and will receive a range of "enhancements", including improved visual quality, a remastered soundtrack, and more. As for Dying Light 2: Stay Human, it's getting "further prologue changes", and its roguelite Tower Raid mode is set to become permanent.

Additionally, for those that haven't yet dipped their toes into Techland's open-world zombie series, Dying Light 1 & 2 are both currently discounted on Xbox and PC.