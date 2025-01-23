Team17 parent company announces name change, but the Worms developer's brand will still live on

Team17 Group has announced a new name and look for the company, which will now be known as everplay group.

But the Team17 name will live on, as the company's Team17 development and publishing arm will remain as Team17 Digital.

In effect, little will change the next time you load up a new Team17 game. What has changed is that the parent company, formerly Team17 Group, now has a different moniker to reflect the fact it has had - for some time - owned a couple of other brands.

The newly-renamed everplay group has three main prongs: Team17, simulation game developer and publisher Astragon Entertainment - bought in 2022, plus educational app maker StoryToys - acquired in 2021.

"[everplay] continues to focus on the wealth of opportunities in the indie, children's games and working simulation markets by launching exceptional new games," the company said in a statement today.

"At the same time, everplay focuses on driving back catalogue sales by prioritising our portfolio and evergreen franchises, while adopting innovative publishing and marketing models to maximise discoverability and appeal in the marketplace."

The newly-rebranded everplay group logo. | Image credit: everplay

Team17 and its parent company have changed significantly over the past decade, since the business was floated on the London Stock Exchange and the company has focused increasingly on third-party publishing. During that time, numerous jobs were lost within the company's development-focused arm, and up to a third of the company was at risk of redundancy in 2023.

Founded in 1990, Team17's early years saw it become best known for developing games such as Worms and Alien Breed. The past decade has seen its publishing arm launch third-party indie hits such as Yooka-Laylee, Overcooked, Moving Out and Blasphemous.

"I am excited to be unveiling our new Group brand today, which we believe better represents our business which has evolved greatly since the IPO and reflects our DNA to never stop playing," said everplay group chief executive officer Steve Bell.

"This rebrand not only creates an ideal backdrop to foster greater cross-collaboration internally but also reflects our aspirations to expand our reach across complementary sectors within the broader indie market."