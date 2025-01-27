Team Ninja's PS5 exclusive action-role playing game is coming to Steam in March

Rise of the Ronin is making its way to PC, via Steam.

Rise of the Ronin comes from Team Ninja, and is set in 1863 Japan as civil war rages and a western influence permeates. It was initially released on PS5 last year, but now it is making the jump to PC, allowing those on Steam to flex their katana muscles (other weapons including guns and bows are available).

The PS5 console exclusive will boast a number of new features on its PC debut, which is set for 11th March. These include:

8K resolution support

DirectX 12 Ultimate support

Ultra-wide and super ultra-wide monitor compatibility

120fps support

Ray tracing support

3D audio support

Customisable keyboard and mouse controls

AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution support

NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex support

UI menu with mouse click ability

Intel XeSS graphics technology support

You can check out Rise of the Ronin's PC trailer below.

Those interested in scooping up Rise of the Ronin via Steam can pre-order now.

If you purchase before 2nd April, you will also be able to get your hands on a selection of early purchases bonuses based on other Team Ninja games, "which includes four combat styles; Hayabusa-ryu for katana, Hayabusa-ryu for naginata, Nioh-ryu for katana and Aisu Kage-ryu for katana, the Iga Ninja armour set, and the Iga Ninja’s katan".

On its release, we awarded Rise of the Ronin four out of five stars. "[Developer] Team Ninja borrows the open-world familiarity and historical tourism of Assassin's Creed while adapting its own breed of hardcore action for the mainstream," Alan Wen wrote in Eurogamer's Rise of the Ronin review from March last year.