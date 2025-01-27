Team Ninja's PS5 exclusive action-role playing game is coming to Steam in March
Rise of the Ronin to make PC debut.
Rise of the Ronin is making its way to PC, via Steam.
Rise of the Ronin comes from Team Ninja, and is set in 1863 Japan as civil war rages and a western influence permeates. It was initially released on PS5 last year, but now it is making the jump to PC, allowing those on Steam to flex their katana muscles (other weapons including guns and bows are available).
The PS5 console exclusive will boast a number of new features on its PC debut, which is set for 11th March. These include:
- 8K resolution support
- DirectX 12 Ultimate support
- Ultra-wide and super ultra-wide monitor compatibility
- 120fps support
- Ray tracing support
- 3D audio support
- Customisable keyboard and mouse controls
- AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution support
- NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex support
- UI menu with mouse click ability
- Intel XeSS graphics technology support
You can check out Rise of the Ronin's PC trailer below.
Those interested in scooping up Rise of the Ronin via Steam can pre-order now.
If you purchase before 2nd April, you will also be able to get your hands on a selection of early purchases bonuses based on other Team Ninja games, "which includes four combat styles; Hayabusa-ryu for katana, Hayabusa-ryu for naginata, Nioh-ryu for katana and Aisu Kage-ryu for katana, the Iga Ninja armour set, and the Iga Ninja’s katan".
On its release, we awarded Rise of the Ronin four out of five stars. "[Developer] Team Ninja borrows the open-world familiarity and historical tourism of Assassin's Creed while adapting its own breed of hardcore action for the mainstream," Alan Wen wrote in Eurogamer's Rise of the Ronin review from March last year.