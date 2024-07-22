Tales of Xillia Remastered pops up on retailer websites

Tales publisher Bandai Namco is yet to announce Tales of Xillia Remastered, but the game has popped up on a slew of online retailers.

Eastern European online stores JRC, Smarty and Brloh all briefly hosted listings for the game, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as spotted by fans on reddit. These listings have now been removed.

Each image featured new boxart, with the same "Remastered" text design as the recent Tales of Symphonia Remastered. Eurogamer has contacted Bandai Namco for comment.

A Remastered version, if and when it is indeed confirmed, would mark the first time Tales of Xillia would be playable outside of PlayStation platforms.

Xillia first launched for PlayStation 3 back in 2011 in Japan, at a time when it still took Tales titles several years to make it to the West. North American and European launches for Xillia finally followed in 2013.

Yet another entry in Bandai Namco's long-running Tales series, Xillia was generally seen as a success - enough so that it earned a sequel, launched in 2012 (and then 2014 in the West). This was again only launched on PS3.

Bandai Namco's latest new entry in the Tales series was the popular Tales of Arise, which arrived back in 2021. If you're interested in a good, modern entry point into the franchise, look no further.